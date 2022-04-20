7th Circ. Wary Of Reviving Limo Co.'s COVID Suit

By Celeste Bott (April 20, 2022, 5:05 PM EDT) -- Seventh Circuit judges wasted no time Wednesday pressing counsel for a Chicago limousine company to address why they should revive its lawsuit seeking coverage for COVID-19-related losses from Cincinnati Insurance given the court's refusal to do so for a North Carolina movie theater chain the previous week. Admitting he was attempting to "thread the head of a very fine needle" given the doomed trajectory for most policyholders seeking coverage for losses suffered from measures taken to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Daniel Kirschner of Corboy & Demetrio PC told the court during arguments Wednesday that Windy City Limousine Co.'s case...

