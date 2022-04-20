Loeb & Loeb Pilots Tech-Focused SPAC's $100M Upsized IPO

By Charlie Innis (April 20, 2022, 3:24 PM EDT) -- Yotta Acquisition Corp., a Loeb & Loeb LLP-led special-purpose acquisition vehicle targeting a number of technology industries, kicked off trading Wednesday after raising $100 million in an upsized initial public offering, as two other blank-check companies pulled out of their floats. Yotta Acquisition offered 10 million units at $10 per unit after increasing its IPO size from 6 million units last week, according to an announcement. The upsized offering comes as two other SPACs — Gateway Strategic Acquisition Co. and Avanea Energy Acquisition Corp. — withdraw their IPO plans, adding to a spate of cancellations as the public markets at large...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS