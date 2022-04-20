GOP Sens. Say SEP Injunction Policy Would Let China Steal IP

By James Arkin (April 20, 2022, 5:49 PM EDT) -- Three Republican senators are calling for the U.S. Department of Justice and partner agencies to withdraw a draft policy on standard-essential patents, arguing that it weakens remedies for patent infringement and risks undermining competition with China. Sens. Marco Rubio of Florida, Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Thom Tillis of North Carolina wrote to Attorney General Merrick Garland on Tuesday to amplify concerns that have been raised about the DOJ's draft policy for SEPs, which are patents for technology that is required for compliance with industry standards. Owners of SEPs pledge to license the patents on terms that are fair, reasonable and nondiscriminatory,...

