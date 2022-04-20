Texas Panel Won't Revive Defamation Suit Over Law Firm Ads

By Michelle Casady (April 20, 2022, 4:04 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate panel has affirmed the dismissal of a defamation claim Aerotek Inc. brought against Houston-based employment law firm Josephson Dunlap LLP, finding the staffing and recruiting company hadn't provided evidence to support its claims challenging the law firm's advertisements. In a ruling issued Wednesday, a three-justice panel of the Fifth Court of Appeals in Dallas rejected claims from Aerotek that targeted ads the law firm ran on LinkedIn asking the staffing company's employees if it had properly paid overtime defamed it. Aerotek was seeking $1 million in damages and argued on appeal that the trial judge wrongly ruled a...

