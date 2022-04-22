New Bancorp CCO Sizes Up Third Parties Amid Fintech Boom

By Al Barbarino (April 22, 2022, 4:24 PM EDT) -- The Bancorp Bank's new chief compliance officer tells Law360 he is focused on a few key issues in light of the bank's now-resolved run-ins with banking regulators: streamlining operations, maintaining heightened customer protections and ensuring strong third-party relationships. The bank announced this week that Randall Baugh, an ex-E-Trade and KPMG compliance pro, will oversee its compliance program, including risk management in its core consumer, commercial deposit and lending units. In an interview with Law360 on Thursday, Baugh said he is laser-focused on customer protection to comply with rules governing fair lending and unfair or deceptive practices. "Your 'grandfather's' concept of consumer protection...

