Insurer Seeks Default For Law Firm's Failure To Appear

By Hope Patti (April 20, 2022, 7:44 PM EDT) -- A Chicago law group's insurer asked an Illinois federal court to enter a default against the firm in a coverage dispute over lawsuits alleging breach of fiduciary duty, misappropriation and defamation, saying the firm and another named defendant have failed to appear or respond to the insurer's complaint. Berkley Insurance Co., as an assignee of Professional Solutions Insurance Co., said in its motion filed Tuesday that Seiden Netzky Law Group LLC — now Seiden Law Group PC — and transport company Glendenning Brothers Inc. failed to answer the insurer's complaint by their respective deadlines. The insurer filed the instant action in...

