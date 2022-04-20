Stericycle To Pay $84M In US And Brazilian Bribery Deal

By Al Barbarino (April 20, 2022, 4:28 PM EDT) -- Stericycle has settled a previously disclosed bribery case with U.S. and Brazilian authorities that will see the global waste management company pay out more than $84 million in penalties and retain an independent compliance monitor for at least two years, according to announcements Wednesday. The company will pay a criminal penalty of $52.5 million to the U.S. Department of Justice, approximately $28.2 million to resolve a parallel investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and has so far paid an additional $9.3 million to Brazilian authorities in related proceedings. The DOJ and SEC put the total penalties at $84 million,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS