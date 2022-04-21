Greenspoon Marder Adds Entertainment And Sports Partner

By Madison Arnold (April 21, 2022, 2:03 PM EDT) -- Greenspoon Marder LLP added a new partner from Diaz Reus & Targ LLP in Miami for its sports and entertainment practice group. Ahmand Johnson is the newest Greenspoon Marder hire, the firm announced Wednesday. His clients include entertainers, athletes and companies that he represents in transactional matters as well as both companies and individuals in high-stakes commercial litigation. "We are thrilled to welcome Ahmand to the team as we continue to expand our presence in the entertainment industry in Miami and throughout the U.S.," said Michael Marder, firm co-managing director, in a statement. In Johnson's work, he finds himself representing artists,...

