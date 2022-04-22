FisherBroyles Deepens Cybersecurity Bench In New Jersey

By Nick Muscavage (April 22, 2022, 4:02 PM EDT) -- FisherBroyles LLP is bolstering its cybersecurity bench in New Jersey with the addition of Maryam Meseha, who joins the firm as a partner after serving as co-chair of the cyber and data privacy and crisis and risk management groups at Scarinci Hollenbeck LLC. Meseha will split her time between FisherBroyles' offices in Princeton, New Jersey; Charlotte, North Carolina; and New York City, the Atlanta-based firm announced Wednesday. She said she sees potential for growth in the Garden State for both her practice and the firm. Inspired to join FisherBroyles because of its business model, Meseha said that her interest was piqued when she learned she would be...

