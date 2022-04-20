Chocolatier Launches TM Suit Over 'Sexy Chocolates' In EDTX

By Tiffany Hu (April 20, 2022, 7:39 PM EDT) -- Texas-based chocolatier Candie's Secret is suing a competitor for ripping off its "Sexy Chocolates" brand, telling an Eastern District of Texas judge that the rival sneakily sought registration for a similar-sounding name while Candie's owner was hospitalized for COVID-19 earlier this year. In a new lawsuit filed Tuesday, Candie's Secret LLC claims the Functional Chocolate Co. LLC's line of "Sexy Chocolate" products infringes its registered trademark for "Sexy Chocolates," which Candie's says it has been using to sell chocolate candies since 2015. Candie's says it reached out to the Functional Chocolate Co. and its CEO, Nicole Smith, with regard to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS