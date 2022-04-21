FCC Moves Ahead On Plans To Improve Wireless Receivers

By Christopher Cole (April 21, 2022, 5:03 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission agreed Thursday to study voluntary standards and potential FCC rules to make wireless receivers less prone to interference in hopes of opening up jam-packed spectrum. Forging ahead on an issue mainly led by FCC Commissioner Nathan Simington following years of internal agency studies, the body voted unanimously to cast a wide net for public input on radio frequency (RF) receiver performance. The inquiry focuses on so-called interference immunity, or the ability of devices to prevent radio signals from intruding on each other. Past commission activity has largely focused on RF transmitters, not on receivers. The FCC's inquiry...

