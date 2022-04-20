Schubert Jonckheer, Lifshitz Seek To Lead Lordstown Suit

By Rose Krebs (April 20, 2022, 4:45 PM EDT) -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP and Lifshitz Law PLLC are seeking to lead and consolidate two stockholder derivative suits filed in the Delaware Chancery Court claiming that Lordstown Motors Corp. officers misled the public about its financial prospects. In a stipulation filed Tuesday with Vice Chancellor Lori W. Will, parties in the litigation have agreed, pending approval of the court, to consolidate the two suits, set a co-counsel leadership structure and stay the consolidated case. The vice chancellor had yet to approve the stipulated order as of early Wednesday afternoon. Under the proposal, a derivative suit filed in December by stockholder...

