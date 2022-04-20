Double Application Sinks Resort's H-2B Request On Appeal

By Grace Dixon (April 20, 2022, 5:11 PM EDT) -- A Maryland hotel can't resolve concerns that it submitted temporary worker applications for housekeepers under two different business names by simply dropping one of the petitions, the Board of Alien Labor Certification Appeals ruled. U.S. Department of Labor Administrative Law Judge John M. Herke upheld a certifying officer's decision denying 91st Street Joint Venture's application to employ 40 housekeepers under the H-2B temporary non-agricultural worker program on Tuesday. When a certifying officer raised preliminary questions about a separate petition submitted by Prince Ocean Inn LLC, which shared the same address and contact information, the second business simply withdrew the application. But...

