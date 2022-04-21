Former Biz Adviser Gets 18 Months For EB-5 Fraud Scheme

By Rae Ann Varona (April 21, 2022, 4:07 PM EDT) -- A Vermont federal judge has sentenced a Florida man to 18 months in prison and over $8 million in payments for defrauding about $85 million from hundreds of international investors seeking green cards, according to a U.S. Department of Justice announcement. The DOJ said Wednesday that William Kelly, 73, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida., conned approximately 169 people into investing approximately $85 million in a biotechnology facility project called "AnC Vermont" by falsely leading the investors to believe the project was approved under the federal EB-5 visa program, which gives international investors a pathway to permanent residency if they invest at least...

