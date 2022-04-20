Blackstone Wraps Up $1.6B Life Sciences Fund

By Andrew McIntyre (April 20, 2022, 7:17 PM EDT) -- Blackstone said Wednesday it wrapped up a record $1.6 billion life sciences fund as the company bets on the continued growth of that sector. The private equity shop said the fund, Blackstone Life Sciences Yield, was the largest-ever first-time life sciences fund, and noted that the fund was oversubscribed. The firm said the new fund will provide financing to companies that are working on new medical technologies and innovative medicines. The life sciences sector has seen a flurry of investment over the last several years as more companies join the race to find cures for diseases and new therapies. Blackstone did not...

