Fla. Court Reverses $3.25M In Damages In Engles Case

By Emily Field (April 21, 2022, 1:03 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court on Wednesday reversed $3.25 million in punitive damages against R. J. Reynolds in an Engle-progeny case, applying a state's high court decision in another Engle case on how to apply punitive damages in cases over deaths after 1999. The Florida Supreme Court in November held in another Engle-progeny case that because a smoker died in 2007, after a 1999 law limiting punitive damages, that a punitive damages award should be reversed. In that case, the high court said that the statute applies to all causes of action arising after the law went into effect in 1999 and...

