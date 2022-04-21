EV Execs Want Supply Chain Investment, End To Oil Subsidies

By Clark Mindock (April 21, 2022, 7:38 PM EDT) -- Electric vehicle and battery storage industry leaders on Thursday told Congress that continued tax incentives for plug-in vehicles and eliminating subsidies for fossil fuel technologies are key to progress, even as the growing sector grapples with numerous supply chain concerns. During a field hearing conducted by the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology, representatives from electric bus manufacturer Lion Electric Co., electric consumer truck manufacturer Rivian, and researchers from Argonne National Laboratory and the University of Chicago described long-term challenges for the sector, including significant mineral supply chain issues and the need for significant recycling capabilities to ensure those supply...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS