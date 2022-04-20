4th Circ. Says UPS Health Plan On Hook For Spine Surgery

By Kellie Mejdrich (April 20, 2022, 5:56 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit on Wednesday upheld a North Carolina federal court's decision to require a UPS health care plan to pay for a woman's spinal surgery, holding the insurer abused its discretion under federal benefits law by denying coverage. In a published opinion written by U.S. Circuit Judge J. Harvie Wilkinson III, a unanimous three-judge panel said that the Central States, Southeast and Southwest Areas Health and Welfare Fund Active Plan that insured Dorothy Garner had failed three times during the adjudication of her claim to consider all the evidence in the record, as required by the Employee Retirement Income Security...

