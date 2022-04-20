Ohio Doctor Acquitted Of Causing 14 Fentanyl Deaths

By Y. Peter Kang (April 20, 2022, 8:52 PM EDT) -- A physician accused of overprescribing the powerful painkiller fentanyl to dozens of patients and causing at least 14 deaths was found not guilty by an Ohio state jury Wednesday, an outcome defense counsel said was indicative of prosecutors' overzealous approach to the opioid epidemic. Following a trial that lasted more than two months and approximately six days of jury deliberations, a Franklin County jury found that Dr. William Husel was not guilty of 14 counts of murder in a criminal case that had originally accused him of causing the opioid overdose deaths of 25 patients under his care. Jose Baez, an...

