Robinhood Users Again Seek Class Cert. In Order Flow Suit

By Sarah Jarvis (April 20, 2022, 9:49 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of Robinhood users has urged a California federal judge to deny the stock trading app's request to quash their class certification bid in a suit accusing the company of concealing its reliance on payment for order flow and thus hurting the earnings users made per trade, which the users say lowered the earnings they made per trade. The proposed class of stock traders said in a Tuesday opposition filing that Robinhood's motion is premature and that the company doesn't actually want to go through "tens of thousands" of separate trials over the claims in their latest complaint. Noting...

