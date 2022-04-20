Drone Industry Worried Over FCC Equipment Rules

By Nadia Dreid (April 20, 2022, 7:45 PM EDT) -- Drone software companies want the Federal Communications Commission to keep them in mind as it goes about implementing new rules that would block equipment from being sold in the U.S. if the manufacturer has been barred from participating in certain agency programs over national security concerns. DroneDeploy met with FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr's office last week, according to an ex parte notice the company filed Monday, and impressed upon the agency the importance of "tak[ing] into account the potential impact of equipment authorization restrictions on the drone ecosystem." Even though Congress has directed the agency to implement rules that would block...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS