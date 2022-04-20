'Rust' Producers Fined For Safety 'Indifference' In Shooting

By Dave Simpson (April 20, 2022, 6:20 PM EDT) -- The producers of the movie "Rust" showed "plain indifference" to the safety of their workers, prior to the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set in October, New Mexico's Occupational Health and Safety Bureau said in issuing a "Willful-Serious" citation Wednesday. The regulator also struck Rust Movie Productions LLC with the highest allowable penalty, $136,793, under state law and slammed its lack of response to on-set complaints. The 42-year-old Hutchins was killed on set in Santa Fe when a gun held by Alec Baldwin, who was also a producer on the film, was discharged during a rehearsal. Director Joel...

