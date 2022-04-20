Nordic Aviation's Ch. 11 Plan Approved With Huge Support

By Vince Sullivan (April 20, 2022, 5:47 PM EDT) -- A Virginia bankruptcy judge confirmed the Chapter 11 plan of aircraft lessor Nordic Aviation Capital on Wednesday, approving a restructuring that will wipe out more than $4 billion of debt through equity swaps and recapitalization transactions and has the support of 99% of the company's voting creditors. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin R. Huennekens signed a confirmation order Wednesday, a day after Nordic Aviation appeared in court seeking approval of its plan, and the company said it hopes to emerge from bankruptcy by the end of May. "With the court's approval of our plan today and a committed new investor group, we...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS