NJ Judge Faces Ethics Charges For Admitting Legal Ignorance

By Nick Muscavage (April 20, 2022, 4:10 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Advisory Committee on Judicial Conduct has filed ethics charges against state Superior Court Judge Michael J. Kassel alleging that, while temporarily assigned to the family division, the judge admitted to multiple litigants that he "knew very little about the applicable law," according to the complaint made public on Wednesday. Judge Kassel, who serves in the civil division of the state Superior Court's Camden Vicinage, was temporarily assigned to the family division one day per week to address a management need from April 10, 2021, through June 15, 2021. On 16 separate occasions during this time, Judge Kassel expressed...

