Latham Asks To Drop Sanctioned Russian Bank As Client

By Hailey Konnath (April 20, 2022, 9:40 PM EDT) -- Latham & Watkins LLP has asked for permission to withdraw from representing Russian state-owned VTB Bank in a lawsuit over the 2014 downing of a commercial airliner over Ukraine, a request that comes as U.S. firms grapple with their relationships with sanctioned Russian oligarchs and financial institutions. Latham said in its motion to withdraw that the firm "is in the process of ending its engagement with VTB on multiple matters." VTB Bank isn't opposing the firm's request, according to the motion filed in New York federal court Tuesday. The U.S. imposed sanctions on VTB Bank after Russia invaded Ukraine in February....

