Law360's 2022 IP Editorial Advisory Board

Law360 (April 21, 2022, 4:09 PM EDT) -- Law360 is pleased to announce the formation of its 2022 Intellectual Property Editorial Advisory Board. The editorial advisory board provides feedback on Law360's coverage and expert insight on how best to shape future coverage. The members of Law360's 2022 Intellectual Property Editorial Advisory Board are: Cory C. Davis, BakerHostetler Cory Davis concentrates his practice on procuring and protecting IP rights, emphasizing patent preparation and prosecution, patent portfolio management and providing patent infringement and validity studies. A former engineer with Fortune 500 companies, Cory uses his real-world experience and legal expertise to counsel clients on their technological innovations. Brian Dorn, Arthrex Inc....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS