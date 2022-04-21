4th Circ. Says Bad Advice Can't Stop Ex-Citizen's Deportation

By Rae Ann Varona (April 21, 2022, 9:43 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit upheld a Virginia federal court's decision to deport a Mexican native whose U.S. citizenship was revoked, saying his reliance on poor advice from his former attorney did not prevent him from knowing his risk for deportation. U.S. Circuit Judge George Steven Agee, writing on behalf of a three-judge panel, said that Jose Nuñez-Garcia's 2018 attempt to retract his guilty plea to methamphetamine possession came too late. Nuñez-Garcia claims he pled guilty only because he was wrongly told that doing so would not result in him getting deported. Furthermore, Nuñez-Garcia's sentencing proceedings in 2016 showed that his new attorney...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS