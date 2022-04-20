Ovarian Cancer Patients Want Louder Voice In J&J Unit Ch. 11

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (April 20, 2022, 6:53 PM EDT) -- A law firm representing ovarian cancer patients urged a New Jersey bankruptcy court to boost their profile in the Chapter 11 case of a Johnson & Johnson talcum powder liability unit, telling the judge that mesothelioma patients unfairly dominate the pool of claimants seeking compensation. In a statement filed Tuesday, Aylstock Witkin Kreis & Overholtz PLLC underscored the firm's earlier sentiments urging U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael Kaplan to modify the composition of the tort committee claimants who claim their illnesses were caused by asbestos-tainted talcum powder. Ovarian cancer patients represent 99% of the tort creditors with a stake in LTL Management...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS