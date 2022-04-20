Wawa Gets Nod For $12M Consumer Data Breach Settlement

By P.J. D'Annunzio (April 20, 2022, 8:34 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Wednesday signed off on a $12 million settlement between Wawa and a class of customers whose payment information may have been compromised by a 2019 data breach. U.S. District Judge Gene E.K. Pratter granted final approval for the deal, putting a capstone on the nearly two-and-a-half-year litigation between consumers and the convenience store chain stemming from a hack of Wawa's computer systems in 2019 — resulting in the theft of payment data from cash registers and gas pumps. "The court finds the settlement is reasonable and adequate, and is in the best interests of the consumer...

