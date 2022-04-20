Court Rejects DOL's 'Ambushlike' Sanctions Bid In Wage Fight

By Dorothy Atkins (April 20, 2022, 9:47 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge denied U.S. Labor Secretary Martin J. Walsh's bid for sanctions Wednesday in a case alleging that a battery company shorted workers for the time they spend showering and changing in and out of protective uniforms, slamming the sanctions request for being "ambushlike" and belated. In a nine-page order, Judge Gene E.K. Pratter of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania wrote that lawsuits were supposed to become more focused as they neared trial, "not more diffuse." But in its sanctions request, the government tried to belatedly broaden its allegations to include East Penn Manufacturing...

