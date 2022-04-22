Former Mass. Mayor Begins 6-Year Prison Term After 6 Delays

By Chris Villani (April 22, 2022, 1:26 PM EDT) -- After numerous delays, a former Massachusetts mayor convicted on corruption and fraud charges reported to a medium-security New Hampshire prison Friday to begin serving a six-year sentence. Jasiel Correia, who was first elected in 2015 to lead the city of Fall River at the age of 23, was convicted in May and sentenced in September, only to see his bail repeatedly extended. The delays granted by U.S. District Judge Douglas P. Woodlock drew criticism from one of the government's trial witnesses and another member of the public who complained to the court. The judge ruled earlier this month that Correia's report date would...

