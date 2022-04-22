McCarter & English Add Philly Atty To Gov't Contracts Group

By James Boyle (April 22, 2022, 4:02 PM EDT) -- McCarter & English LLP expanded its transactional practice this week with the addition of a government contracts attorney to the firm's Philadelphia office. Maria L. Panichelli joined McCarter & English on Monday as a partner in the government contracts group in Philadelphia. Panichelli told Law360 she decided to make the move after three years as a partner at Obermayer Rebmann Maxwell & Hippel LLP when she spoke with McCarter & English leadership about the opportunity. "I've been aware of McCarter & English's reputation for quite some time," Panichelli said during an interview Friday. "We kind of knew of each other from...

