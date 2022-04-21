ND Judge Blocks Tribal Court In Smoking Ban Case

By Humberto J. Rocha (April 21, 2022, 7:35 PM EDT) -- A North Dakota federal judge has preliminarily blocked a tribal court from hearing proceedings against an oil and gas company that allegedly violated a smoking ban on the Three Affiliated Tribes' reservation. In an order issued Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Daniel L. Hovland sided with WPX Energy Williston LLC against members of the Mandan Hidatsa Arikara Nation — also known as the Three Affiliated Tribes — and tribal court Associate Judge B. J. Jones, finding that the drilling company had a strong chance of success on its claim that the tribal court was unlawfully claiming jurisdiction over the dispute. Judge Hovland also rejected dismissal motions filed...

