Ex-Overstock CEO Can't Toss Dominion's Election Fraud Suit

By Khorri Atkinson (April 21, 2022, 6:33 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge has refused to dismiss Dominion Voting Systems' $1.7 billion defamation lawsuit against former Overstock.com CEO Patrick Byrne, ruling that "a reasonable jury could find Byrne acted with actual malice" when he accused the voting machine company of rigging the 2020 presidential election for President Joe Biden. U.S. District Judge Carl J. Nichols ruled Wednesday that Dominion has adequately alleged that Byrne made several claims "that are actionable because a reasonable juror could conclude that the statements were either statements of fact or statements of opinion that implied or relied upon facts that are provably false." This marks the...

