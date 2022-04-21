DC Judge Mulls Moving Dominion's Defamation Suit To Colo.

By Khorri Atkinson (April 20, 2022, 9:30 PM EDT) -- A skeptical D.C. federal judge suggested Wednesday that Dominion Voting Systems Inc.'s $1.6 billion defamation suit against right-wing media outlet One America News Network seems to have a stronger connection to Colorado, where the voting machine company is based, than the ​​District of Columbia. U.S. District Judge Carl J. Nichols expressed his view while hearing two hours of arguments in ​​OAN's motion to dismiss, stay or transfer the case to Colorado federal court. Dominion sued in August to hold the network liable for allegedly broadcasting election fraud conspiracies, including that Dominion rigged the 2020 presidential election in favor of Democrat Joe Biden....

