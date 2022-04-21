Ex-Trump Aide Omarosa Wins $1.3M Fees In NDA Arbitration

By Lauren Berg (April 20, 2022, 11:22 PM EDT) -- An arbitrator on Tuesday ordered former President Donald Trump's campaign to pay $1.3 million in legal fees to Omarosa Manigault Newman in the campaign's failed bid to enforce a nondisclosure agreement against the former White House staffer. Arbitrator T. Andrew Brown of the American Arbitration Association ordered Donald J. Trump for President Inc. to pay Omarosa nearly $1.3 million for attorney fees and $17,300 for costs, after the campaign lost its case alleging the former staffer broke an NDA she signed while working for the campaign when she released her tell-all book "Unhinged," according to the 19-page decision. Omarosa, who publicly...

