DOJ Appeals Nix Of Transit Mask Mandate Per CDC's Request

By Dave Simpson (April 20, 2022, 10:46 PM EDT) -- Following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's request that the U.S. Department of Justice appeal a Florida federal court's order striking down the federal mask mandate for public transportation, the DOJ filed a notice of appeal to the Eleventh Circuit on Wednesday. The DOJ's one-page notice in Florida federal court notes only its intent to appeal Monday's ruling, but the CDC said in a release that it believes the mandate is "well within" its legal authority. "It is CDC's continuing assessment that at this time an order requiring masking in the indoor transportation corridor remains necessary for the public health,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS