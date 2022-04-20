Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DOJ Appeals Nix Of Transit Mask Mandate Per CDC's Request

By Dave Simpson (April 20, 2022, 10:46 PM EDT) -- Following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's request that the U.S. Department of Justice appeal a Florida federal court's order striking down the federal mask mandate for public transportation, the DOJ filed a notice of appeal to the Eleventh Circuit on Wednesday.

The DOJ's one-page notice in Florida federal court notes only its intent to appeal Monday's ruling, but the CDC said in a release that it believes the mandate is "well within" its legal authority.

"It is CDC's continuing assessment that at this time an order requiring masking in the indoor transportation corridor remains necessary for the public health,"...

