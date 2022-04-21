Binance Seeks Out Of $8M Texas Romance Scam Suit

By McCord Pagan (April 21, 2022, 4:03 PM EDT) -- Binance Holdings Ltd. asked a Texas federal court to be dismissed from a woman's $8 million lawsuit accusing the cryptocurrency exchange and others of orchestrating and aiding a romance scam. Binance argued that plaintiff Divya Gadasalli lacks jurisdiction over it as the company does not do business in the United States and that Gadasalli fails to show how the exchange knew about the allegedly stolen cryptocurrency funds, according to a filing Wednesday. "As a threshold matter, the claim against Binance should be dismissed because plaintiff has not — and cannot — meet her burden of establishing that this court has personal...

