Toshiba Unit Accused Of Botching $500M Hydro Plant Job

By Morgan Conley (April 21, 2022, 3:05 PM EDT) -- The owners of a hydroelectric plant in Michigan have accused a Toshiba Corp. subsidiary of turning over shoddy work and missing key deadlines for a project to overhaul and upgrade the facility despite already pocketing half a billion dollars. Consumers Energy Co. and DTE Electric Co., who own the Ludington Pumped Storage Plant in northern Michigan, sued Toshiba America Energy Systems Corp. and parent company Toshiba Corp. in Michigan federal court Wednesday. The project owners accuse the Toshiba unit of violating their contract by repeatedly delivering defective work that won't last as long as contractually promised and will require frequent maintenance....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS