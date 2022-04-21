Woman Asks 5th Circ. To Reinstate $500K Award In Gun Case

By Mike Curley (April 21, 2022, 10:10 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana woman who alleges that she was shot by a defective rifle made by Remington Arms Co. LLC is asking the Fifth Circuit for a rehearing to reinstate a $500,000 judgment she won in the suit, saying it need not ask the state's justices to interpret state law to decide the case. In a petition to the court filed Wednesday, Precious Seguin said that the Louisiana Supreme Court had already given guidance on the interpretation of such state law questions, and that Remington's literal reading of the law would create "absurd" results, effectively immunizing it from any design defect claim...

