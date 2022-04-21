Investment Manager Denies Axing Finance Chief Due To Age

By Christopher Crosby (April 21, 2022, 3:51 PM BST) -- A director at a London-based investment manager testified at the start of an employment discrimination trial on Thursday that a former finance chief was pushed out due not to his age but to the urgent need to cut costs during the pandemic. Cyril Armleder, a director at Northlight Group, testified at the Employment Tribunal that Northlight Investment Services Ltd. did not discriminate against Jonathan Griffin by terminating him in August 2020. Griffin, 52, who is suing Northlight Investment Services for around £100,000 ($130,000), accuses the company of using the pandemic as a "sham" to cut salary costs and unlawfully push out...

