Quest Diagnostics GC And Bressler Amery Atty Face DQ Bid

By Nick Muscavage (April 21, 2022, 4:51 PM EDT) -- Quest Diagnostics Inc.'s general counsel and a Bressler Amery & Ross PC attorney are facing a 72-year-old stroke victim's attempt to disqualify them from his underlying proposed class action against Quest stemming from a "dubious" $21.89 medical bill. New Jersey Superior Court Judge Linda Grasso Jones denied 72-year-old John Sacchi's initial motion to disqualify the attorneys in his civil case on April 14. The suit, which was filed in May 2020, was stayed after Sacchi filed an appeal with the state's appellate division to disqualify the attorneys. Sacchi's attorneys announced the appeal on Monday. Quest Diagnostics' general counsel Michael Prevoznik and...

