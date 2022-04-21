Fed. Circ. Takes Another Swipe At Commerce Duty Practice

By Alex Lawson (April 21, 2022, 1:35 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit ordered a recalculation of duties on Taiwanese nails Thursday, marking the latest in a series of opinions ripping the U.S. Department of Commerce's strategy to hold foreign companies accountable for so-called targeted dumping. In a 25-page opinion diving deep into the minutiae of anti-dumping duty calculation, the appellate panel rebuked Commerce for going off script with its analysis and not properly explaining its approach. "Commerce has departed from the methodology described in all the cited statistical literature … but it has not justified that departure as reasonable," Circuit Judge Richard G. Taranto wrote for the unanimous panel....

