GWG Gets OK To Slim Down Initial Ch. 11 Financing

By Rick Archer (April 21, 2022, 11:28 PM EDT) -- Life insurance-backed bond seller GWG Holdings emerged from its first-day Chapter 11 hearing with a slimmed-down $10 million financing package after a Texas bankruptcy judge questioned how much the company had originally planned to borrow. In a six-and-a-half hour telephonic hearing that included on-the-fly financing negotiations, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Marvin Isgur — saying it has been the "most unusual" hearing he had presided over — approved the new interim financing package after noting GWG was originally asking to borrow nearly three times what it plans to spend over the one-month period to be covered by the initial loan. Dallas-based GWG Holdings,...

