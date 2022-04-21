4th Circ.'s Allen Trust Opinion: A New Class Action Primer

By David Anthony and Justin Golart (April 21, 2022, 5:20 PM EDT) -- On March 15, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit issued what is likely to become an oft-cited instruction manual for Rule 23(b)(3) class action certification and settlement in the circuit. In 1988 Trust for Allen Children Dated 8/8/88 v. Banner Life Insurance Co., the court affirmed U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland Judge Richard D. Bennett, in a three-part treatise covering (1) the burden of proof faced by objecting class members; (2) class certification; and (3) class action settlement approval. The panel comprised Judges Diana Gribbon Motz, Allison Jones Rushing and Henry Floyd. Judge Motz wrote the...

