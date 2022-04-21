Pa. Panel Says Town's Fees Not Public Utility 'Regulation'

By P.J. D'Annunzio (April 21, 2022, 7:13 PM EDT) -- Fees charged by a Pennsylvania township for Armstrong Telecommunications' installation of fiber-optic cables within public rights-of-way were not local "regulations" of public utilities barred by state law, a state appellate court ruled Thursday. In reversing an order by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission, the Commonwealth Court said the one-time site inspection fees charged by Waterford Township in Erie County were not ongoing "maintenance fees" that the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania had previously determined went against state law reserving utility regulation exclusively to the commission. "Clearly, they are not maintenance fees, nor is there any reason to suspect their purpose is to...

