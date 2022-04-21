Prickett Jones Wants Fees For $9.3M AT&T Ruling In Chancery

By Rose Krebs (April 21, 2022, 4:18 PM EDT) -- Prickett Jones & Elliott PA has been cleared to intervene as it seeks attorney fees related to a Delaware Chancery Court ruling last month that AT&T must pay $9.3 million in damages to minority partners unfairly frozen out of an Oregon-based cellphone partnership. In an order entered Wednesday, Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster ruled that Prickett Jones can intervene in a related case as part of its bid to get roughly $1.2 million in attorney fees for a "common benefit" the firm said it achieved for plaintiffs in coordinated litigation related to an AT&T subsidiary's purchase of Salem Cellular Telephone Co....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS