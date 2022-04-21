Judge Unseals Ruling Barring DOD Discharges For HIV Status

By Daniel Wilson (April 21, 2022, 9:14 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal judge on Thursday unsealed a decision stopping the U.S. Army and Air Force from discharging or blocking the promotions for asymptomatic HIV-positive servicemembers with undetectable viral loads, ruling that underlying HIV policies were "irreconcilable" with current medical evidence. Military policies barring worldwide deployment of HIV-positive servicemembers, also effectively preventing them from promotion and putting them at risk of being discharged, contradict current scientific understanding, U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema said in granting summary judgment to servicemembers challenging the policies. The ruling was originally issued under seal on April 6. "Defendants' policies prohibiting the commissioning and retention of HIV-positive...

