Telemed Doctor Charged In $10M Prescription Fraud Scheme

By Ivan Moreno (April 21, 2022, 6:26 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors in New York charged an orthopedic surgeon with health care fraud Thursday, saying he participated in a scheme to bilk $10 million from Medicare with unnecessary prescriptions and medical equipment orders he allegedly authorized. Prosecutors said Elemer Raffai worked for a group of "purported" telemedicine companies that were affiliated with the AffordADoc Network, which allegedly paid him $25 to $30 per patient consultation and for writing prescriptions and orders for orthotic braces. Instead of billing Medicare for the telemedicine consultations, AffordADoc "solicited illegal kickbacks and bribes from suppliers for orders for braces and other items" that Raffai and others...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS