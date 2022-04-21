Texas Says Vroom Misleads Customers, Violates State Law

By Katie Buehler (April 21, 2022, 6:04 PM EDT) -- Texas has filed a state court action against Vroom Automotive LLC, accusing the online used car dealer of misleading customers about the condition and ownership of vehicles it sells and their financing application statuses, after receiving almost 5,000 consumer complaints about the company in just three years. Attorney General Ken Paxton's office announced the lawsuit Wednesday, asking a Travis County District Court judge to enter temporary and permanent injunctions prohibiting Vroom from continuing to mislead customers on various fronts. The lawsuit is also seeking civil penalties ranging from up to $10,000 to up to $250,000 per violation of the Texas Deceptive...

